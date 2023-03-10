HOMES Brewery plans event celebrating women in beer at Ann Arbor campus

article

HOMES Brewery is hosting an event in celebration of women in brewing this month.

Unite: Celebrate Women in Beer from 6-9 p.m. March 31 at the HOMES Campus in Ann Arbor will feature food, music, warehouse tours, networking, and of course beer.

Aggregate, a west coast IPA, will be released at Unite. The beer was brewed by female staff at HOMES for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day.

Everyone is welcome, and admission is free if you RSVP. Do that here.

The event will benefit two organizations – Alternatives For Girls and The Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing & Distilling. After, proceeds from Aggregate will continue to benefit these causes.

Alternatives For Girls is a nonprofit based in Southwest Detroit that provides shelter and helps girls who are at risk of becoming involved in gangs, abusing drugs or alcohol, becoming pregnant early, being truant from school, and more.

The Michael James Jackson Foundation helps fund education for Black, indigenous, and people of color in the brewing and distilling industries.

