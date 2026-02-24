Boy shoots self in the foot on Detroit's east side

A child shot himself in the foot on Detroit's east side Tuesday.

The backstory:

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Pinewood, between Schoenherr and Reno streets.

The boy is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and said there is nobody in custody.

It is unclear what the circumstances of the incident were.

