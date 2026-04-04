Boy shot after argument at Taylor apartment complex

The Brief A boy was shot after an argument at Ponds Village in Taylor. Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting.



A boy is recovering at a hospital after he was shot in both of his legs early Saturday at a Taylor apartment complex.

It happened during an argument just before 1:40 a.m. at Ponds Village on Eureka near Inkster.

What we know:

According to Taylor police, officers arrived at the complex to find a juvenile man suffering a gunshot wound to both of his legs.

An investigation led to the arrest of two juveniles that the victim knows. Police said an argument led to the shooting. Further details about the shooting were not provided.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable.

What we don't know:

The ages of the victim and two suspects were not provided. Police only identified them as juveniles.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.