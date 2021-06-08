Ypsilanti boy shot in arm while getting bike, suspect released on bond

An Ypsilanti boy is recovering after being threatened with a sledgehammer and then shot as he retrieved his bike from his neighbor's front yard.

Arnold Daniel says his kids were outside on their bikes on Candlewood Lane in Ypsilanti when they stopped their bikes and left one of them in front of a neighbor's home.

When Coby went back to get his bike, Daniel said the neighbor came out with a sledgehammer in his hand and said something to the boy. Daniel said he didn't know exactly what was said but knows his son said something back.

After that, the neighbor went back inside and Daniel said he shot a gun through the front window, hitting Coby in the arm.

"He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast. (Then he) got a gun and BOOM shot me right here," Coby said.

The bullet went through the boy's arm and he was rushed to the hospital. Daniel said the doctor told him that had the bullet been an inch in either direction it likely would have killed Coby.

The young boy is home from the hospital and expected to be okay.

According to Daniel, they've had issues with the neighbor in the past including one time where he saw the neighbor trying to throw one of his child's bikes away.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff arrested the neighbor, who was identified as Ryan Le-Nguyen. He was charged with assault with intent to murder.

Three days later, he was released on a $10,000 bond. Daniel is angry and confused.

"I’m trying to figure out he got a bond so low for trying to kill my kid," Daniel said.

Video, which you can see above but may be hard to watch, show the kids playing on Candlewood Lane. Then you hear the gunshot and Coby realizes he was hit.

Coby yells out in pain and an older child yells to call the police.

Daniel said Coby doesn't entirely understand that he was nearly killed.

"Right now, he’s not even processing what happened. He doesn’t realize how close he came to not being here..but i realize it," he said.

The judge gave him a $10,000 cash bond, which he made on Tuesday and was picked up by a family member.

He was ordered not to return home but Daniel says that's little solace.

"I’m scared for my family because I don’t know what he’s capable of," he said.

The prosecutor's office told FOX 2 that they were shocked by the low bond and requested $100,000. An emergency motion to raise the bond has been filed.

