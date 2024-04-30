Boy struck by motorcycle in Warren, suffers non-life threatening injuries

article

A boy was struck by a motorcycle in Warren Tuesday night, causing him non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the victim stepped out in front of the motorcycle on Nine Mile, not on the crosswalk, according to Warren police. He suffered a broken leg but is in stable condition.

The motorcycle driver was able to maintain control and was not injured. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Warren and Centerline police were investigating the incident. The bike was towed.

No other details were provided at this time.