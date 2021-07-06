Boyfriend in custody after woman fatally shot at Auburn Hills apartment

A woman died after she was shot early Tuesday at an Auburn Hills apartment.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Fountain Circle at 4:24 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said the woman's 13-year-old son and her 32-year-old boyfriend were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The boyfriend, who is from Rochester Hills, was arrested.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-370-9460.