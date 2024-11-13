Boylesque Michigan hosting drag bingo events to raise money for Humane Society, Mott Children’s Hospital

article

Enjoy drag shows this week while helping animals and children in need.

Boylesque Michigan is hosting a music bingo event Wednesday at Tap Room in Ypsilanti to raise money for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. This event from 6:15-9 p.m. is free to attend, with donations collected benefiting the Humane Society.

Register for the Ypsilanti event here.

Then on Saturday, the drag queens will perform at Conor O'Neill's from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in support of Mott Children's Hospital. The show is 18 and up, and tickets are $25 per person.

Get tickets to the Ann Arbor event here.