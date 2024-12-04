Boys living on Detroit porch now out of cold as police, CPS work with family

Two boys who neighbors say have been living on the porch of a Detroit home for months are out of the cold for now, police said.

Police said the 12- and 15-year-old boys are staying with family friends after officers visited the west side home on Monday night. Now, the police department and Child Protective Services are working with the family to reach a long-term solution.

One of the boys told 7 Mile Radio host Marc D’Andre that he has been sleeping on the porch for five months with his brother sometimes joining him. Their parents live inside the home.

Neighbors confirm this, saying they were told it was a punishment for the kids.

"It hurts every night to go to sleep and know these kids are out here," said Kiarra Collins. "In July, it was 80-90 degrees. Now it’s 20 degrees."

Collins is among the neighbors on Leslie Street near Dexter who confirm that two kids use the porch to sleep.

D'Andre and neighbors have offered food, money, and shelter to the boys, but they don't accept it.

"We don’t want to wait until these kids freeze to death to do something," Collins said.

An investigation is ongoing, and the findings could be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges.