Neighbors on Detroit's west side have grown nervous about two young teens that have been sleeping outside on a porch, using the area to rest.

But the plunging temperatures and snowy start to the holidays are raising concerns for the well-being of the juveniles.

"It hurt every night to go to sleep and know these kids are out here," said Kiarra Collins.

Collins is among the neighbors on Leslie Street near Dexter that confirm two kids use the porch to sleep. While it appears to be an extension of their home - with signs of someone using the area for shelter - there are more questions than answers about how both ended up in the situation.

And according to Collins, they have been sleeping on the porch since the middle of summer.

"In July, it was 80-90 degrees. Now it’s 20 degrees," said Collins. "You know what I’m saying? So something needs to be done."

She added that she sees the teenager's parents go to work every day,

Zaneta Taylor is another concerned citizen who has seen the teenagers sleeping outside.

"They need to placed somewhere in the better place because they never here," Taylor said. "I do catch them walking up at night, but they need to be placed somewhere. It's too cold to be sleeping outside, they’re just kids."

Both police and Child Protective Services have been called to the home, but nothing has changed.

Then, a Facebook Live video from a local page called Mark D'Andre Live went viral, showing the kids the situation they were in.

That prompted one community organizer to reach out and try to help.

"I’m out here to help because I heard that it was two juveniles on the porch in the area that we work in doing community violence intervention," said Dwight Harris of ICON 10.

While the kids do go to school and participate in extra curricular activities, neighbors worry it's not enough for the two to stay safe.

"It’s just too cold for those kids to be outside, sleeping on the porch. That's just ridiculous," said Taylor.