Brazen drive-by shooting kills Detroit teen as police hunt for gunmen

Detroit police are searching for the suspects in a brazen drive-by shooting on the city's west side that killed one teenager and critically injured another.

Dozens of rounds were fired during the incident, which happened on West Chicago and Littlefield.

What we know:

Around 8 a.m. in the 9000 block of Littlefield, two teenage males were walking back from a nearby store when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting Monday morning.

Police say a blue SUV drove by them when at least one person opened fire on the victims. Both were rushed to the hospital where one was pronounced deceased.

The other remains in critical condition at last check.

After canvassing the scene, police recovered casings that were fired from two different guns, leading law enforcement to believe there may have been multiple shooters.

Officers believe the two parties had an altercation before the shooting.

What we don't know:

No suspects are in custody and police are still working to make an arrest.

Police canvass for evidence following a deadly drive-by shooting in Detroit.

What they're saying:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said a long prison sentence awaits those behind the attack.

"My officers are doing a phenomenal job. I have federal partners, I have all type of assets, and I’m working very, very closely with the Wayne County prosecutor and the federal U.S. attorney," he said. "And so whatever charges I can bring, I will bring - but this is premeditated murder and when I do get the individuals, my intention is that they spend is the rest of their damn life in prison."