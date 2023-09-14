Break-in attempt at Royal Oak's Made in the Mitten store caught on video

The sound of someone trying to break into the Made in the Mitten business in Royal Oak alerted the owner Monday evening.

She says it sounded like a crowbar on both entrances in the front and back. When she called out to announce the police were on the way - that was when the suspect fled.

Royal Oak police said video of the incident recorded the break-in attempt Monday night around 10:13 p.m.

Mahmoud Al-Sahli works at a nearby restaurant.

"It’s just crazy to see - especially in a city like Royal Oak when all the cops are around," he said. "Someone trying to break in, knowing that there was still people there, is wild."

Investigators say it is possible the perpetrator didn’t know the owner was inside, that part is unclear.

"Everybody got businesses and stuff and people have mouths to feed," said Al Sahli. "I just feel like there’s no reason to break in."

The store owner said she’s still pretty shaken up and the entire ordeal was terrifying.

The back and the front of the store video gave her a pretty good description: A Black man, bald head, with a full beard. He is between 6 feet and 6-3, who wore a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and gray shoes with white bottoms.

He tried to cover his face with a white long sleeve shirt. But that clearly didn’t work. FOX 2 ran that description by police which said it was correct and that they’re still looking for the suspect.



