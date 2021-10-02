Breast cancer organization's annual Race for the Cure event in Detroit

The world's leading non-profit breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen, held their annual Race for the Cure fundraising event in Detroit on Oct 2.

This is the 30th anniversary for Michigan's largest breast cancer event. The event was hosted in-person with virtual options for participants.

"On Saturday, October 2, 2021, we will race for the people who can't: For those too weakened by treatment to join. For those who are suffering. For those we have lost. Together we will fight back against breast cancer," said the Susan G Komen organization on their website.

The funds raised from the event will go towards research on new treatments for metastatic breast cancer, increasing access to treatment and support, and advocacy for funding and patient protection.

The organization was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Susan's life.