Bride-to-be waiting on dress from Brighton seamstress days before wedding; others share similar complaints

Mackenzie Dancer is getting married this weekend, but she still is without her dress.

She dropped her mother's wedding dress off at Alterations Unlimited in Brighton, and has been waiting to pick it up.

Dancer said she has had four fittings with the seamstress, Jasmine Hollon, since December. However, the past two weekends, Dancer says Hollon canceled on her last minute twice, so she couldn't get her dress.

"I keep telling people this is supposed to be the happiest week of my life, but it feels like it’s the most stressed I've ever been," Dancer said. "I was really excited to wear it, and it’s gone. We don’t know where it is, if she has it, the state of the dress."

She took her dress to the business after recommendations from a family friend. However, the business recently changed ownership.

Three other women said they also had issues with Hollon while spending thousands of dollars. One is still waiting, another got her dress days before her destination wedding, and the third said her dress was unfinished and had to get help from another seamstress.

Dancer said other future brides should check the reviews before taking their dresses to a seamstress.

When FOX 2 visited an address for Alternations Unlimited, no one answered. We then reached out to Hollon via text. She called back a couple of hours later, and said she has been dealing with a family emergency.

"I guarantee their dresses will be 100% perfect and ready for their wedding day. I guarantee that. I have never not gotten a bride in 28 years. Never had a bride not have her wedding dress on her wedding day," Hollon said.