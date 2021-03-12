Brighton police seek man who robbed TCF Bank

article

Brighton police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday.

Police said the man walked into the TCF Bank at 8610 W. Grand River Ave. at 4:11 p.m. and said to the teller, "This is a bank robbery, give me all your hundreds."

The teller said there were no hundreds so the man asked for all of the 50s and the rest of the cash. Police said he reached under the plexiglass to take the cash and walked out of the bank.

Police said it was not implied that the man had a weapon, but he did have his hand in his pocket.

Brighton police are seeking this man.

He fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury. He backed out so his license plate was not visible.

Police said the man was black, stood about 6 feet tall, and was wearing a Seattle Seahawks baseball hat, black hoodie, tan pants, and green traffic vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 810-844-5137 or send an email to arntzm@brightoncitypolice.org.