Brisk weekend to lead to stretch of 60-degree days in Metro Detroit

Spring is still a few weeks away, but a taste of it will grace Metro Detroit next week.

After a few days of nice temperatures here and there recently, a stretch of warmer temperatures will be arriving soon.

The weekend will be brisk and sunny, with highs reaching 40 degrees. Come Monday, though, and we are expected to jump 20 degrees and stay there for the majority of the week.

The first half of the week is expected to be dry with temperatures topping 60 degrees. The temperatures will dip only a slight bit near the end of the week, but that is when the dry stretch will end.

Thursday and Friday will have highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, with rain expected both days.

Time to break out the shorts and sunscreen?

