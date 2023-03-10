Brisk weekend with chance for a few inches of snow on Sunday

Quiet, cloudy conditions Saturday with temperatures remaining colder than average. We'll hold on to 30s for highs through midweek.

There will be a high of 35 and a low of 26 Saturday. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. Check on the smoke alarm batteries too!

Sunday brings the threat of light snow, generally around an inch. There will be a high of 36 and a low of 31.

There will be a better opportunity for more accumulating snow. Perhaps adding another two inches. The high will be 37 with a low of 23.

Decreasing clouds after a cloudy start Tuesday with snow showers early with a high of 34 and a low of 23.

Sun and clouds for Wednesday with milder temperatures - a high of 40 and a low of 30.

Rain for Thursday with a high of 46 and a low of 37.

There is an opportunity for a wintry mix of rain and snow Friday. The afternoon high will be 42.

Thanks,

Lori



