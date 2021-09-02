Broadway in Detroit to require vaccination or proof of negative Covid test for ticketholders

When the curtain goes up at Broadway in Detroit shows at the Fisher Theater, Detroit Opera House, or the Music Hall, attendees must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test starting in October.

In a press release from Broadway in Detroit, effective Oct. 10, all venues where Broadway in Detroit presents shows will have the new requirements. This date was selected to give all unvaccinated ticketholders the chance to reach fully vaccinated status.

All ticket purchasers will get a Broadway in Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks before the performance. The guide will also be on BroadwayInDetroit.com and will give the latest information on the health and safety protocols.

"We are really excited to welcome audiences back to the theatre, but we cannot open our doors unless we can provide a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers and staff," said Al Lichtenstein, executive director for Broadway In Detroit. "The overwhelming majority of theatre patrons across the country have warmly welcomed these kinds of safety protocols. We feel most of our guests will respond the same."

Broadway in Detroit said it followed the lead of Broadway and other concert venues across the country in developing the protocol.

If ticket holders don't comply, they'll be required to leave the venue without a refund.

Other protocols in place also require face masks at all times unless eating or drinking.

There is upgraded HVAC systems at the theaters, increased cleaning and disinfecting, plus sanitizing stations throughout the venues.

Broadway in Detroit's season starts on November 2 with Pretty Woman: The Musical.

