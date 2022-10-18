Bronner's Christmas Wonderland matriarch Irene Bronner dies at 95

article

Irene Bronner, a matriarch of Frankenmuth's popular Christmas Wonderland store, died Sunday.

Bronner was 95.

Her husband Wally started Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before joining him at the store where it is Christmas all the time, Bronner was a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools and in Buena Vista.

The couple began constructing their first permanent building in 1954, three years after they married. The business would continue to expand into what it is today.

Visitors can attend Bronner's viewing from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth at 590 N. Franklin St.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Lorenz Music Ministry, St. Lorenz Media Ministry, or a charity of your choice are requested.