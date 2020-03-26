Brothers hand out toilet paper, hand sanitizer to Troy community

Two brothers with Emergency Restoration in Troy are trying to do their part and help a community that has been so kind to them.

"The community has been great to my brother and I, and they’ve been great to my business, and they’re always there for us so it’s a small favor we can return back to them,” Al said.

The brothers, John and Al David, gave away hand sanitizer last week, but then decided to contact a hotel supply chain based in Chicago for toilet paper, sending a team to pick up 20 cases. John and Al, and their crew, are handing out two packaged rolls per person.

“So if the car has two adults in it, they'll get four rolls of toilet paper,” Al said.

Cars were lining up just before noon Thursday. A drive-through station was set up in the parking lot at 14 Mile and Dequindre. John and Al's staff are wearing protective masks and gloves, even putting the toilet paper into trunks if needed.

“It makes me feel good. All of the negativity and everything else it's good to have some positivity here,” John said.

