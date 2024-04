article

Brown Iron Brewhouse is bringing gluten-free vendors to its Royal Oak location for the Gluten-Free Fair next month.

This free event on May 11 will include vendors selling gluten-free products and experts who can help you navigate being gluten-free.

Brown Iron features gluten-free dishes and beers, so attendees can have lunch and a drink or two, as well.

The fair is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11.