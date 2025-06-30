Brutal abuse allegations made against Pontiac man, allegedly beating boys ages 1, 9

The Brief Cedric Moore of Pontiac is accused of horrific abuse against his two sons. Moore allegedly brutally beat his sons, who are 9 and 1 years old. Police say he has a history of police incidents and domestic abuse on his record.



A 9-year-old boy who brutally beaten and choked is out of the hospital. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office telling us he is now with his mother.

Meanwhile, the father accused of abusing him and his 1-year-old brother - still behind bars.

The backstory:

Neighbors on South Edith Road in Pontiac are shocked at the allegations against Cedric Moore.

"It saddens me. I am hurt, disappointed, and I’m praying that the kids - somebody will love them," said a neighbor.

Several residents pointed FOX 2 to the home of Moore, 38, with each of them recalling Thursday night.

"I come down my street and that’s when I saw they were all in front of Cedric‘s house," said neighbor James Dodson.

"I heard the ambulance and then next thing I know, Oakland County Sheriff was all over this place, kicked his door in all types of things," the other neighbor said.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies say Moore went to the store leaving his two boys a 9- and 1-year old home alone. That was when the 9-year-old ran to a neighbor for help, calling 911.

Investigators discovered a possible history of brutal abuse, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

"The older child had been beaten pretty heavily with a variety of things including the wooden portion of a broom and then choked unconscious, and told that it was going to continue throughout the night," said Bouchard. "The younger child according to the older child, had been thrown into the crib when the child was crying because he was hungry.

"It looks like that baby that one year-old may have some historic injuries that may resemble burn marks like a cigarette."

Moore is facing several child abuse charges and is now being held on a $100,000 bond.

But from the looks of county records this is not his first run in with the law.

Back in 2006 he was found guilty of domestic assault and battery and over the years, a handful of other domestic violence cases that were dismissed.

This current investigation – with Moore's children at the center of it, is still ongoing.

The 9-year-old is recovering with his mother and the 1-year-old who has a different mother, is with Child Protective Services.

"There was times he needed things and we were there for him," a neighbor said. "We never ever thought this was going on.

I just pray for no other kid have to go through this."

Cedric Moore

The Source: Information for this story is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



