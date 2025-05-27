State police fatal crash concern heightens for '100 deadliest days' on road

The Brief The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to by state police as the 100 deadliest days on the road. State police say there more fatal crashes and higher speeds on the road of late, causing concern.



State police say more drivers are going over the speed limits causing more crashes and more lives lost. The 100 deadliest days on the road has started, running now through Labor Day.



Troopers are seeing more drivers doing the big three - excessively speeding, driving distracted and following too closely - putting their lives and that of others, at risk.

"We are seeing a lot more of those specific crashes," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police.

The dangerous mix is to blame for 314 fatalities and more than 1,500 injuries already this year. Shaw said he expects those numbers to climb in the coming weeks.

"Especially in the City of Detroit we see drag racing and some of the things that are going on out there at the car shows," Shaw said. "And going out to tell somebody that their family member was killed because somebody drove like an idiot is just not the way to go about it."

Families like the Herrins whose loss we shared with you around Easter weekend. Their loved one, Mark, was riding his motorcycle when he was killed after crashing with a white Cadillac.

Investigators say the other driver fled afterward.

"Just to be so selfish to drive away from a scene like that, is totally inhumane," said Steve Bogan, the victim's brother. "How can somebody do that?"

Michigan State Police confirmed that no fatal accidents were reported in Metro Detroit's Second District this Memorial Day weekend – a first in years – but, they remains cautious about the days to come.

"It’s personal responsibility, right?" Shaw said. "I mean when you get behind the wheel of a car, you’re responsible for basically, what is a weapon."

A weapon on wheels that Lt. Shaw says is not taken seriously, especially when it comes to seatbelts.

"We used to have 97 to 98% seatbelt compliance," he said. "We led the country in seatbelt use. We’re about down to 92% now, where people just aren’t wearing their seatbelts anymore.

"You should use every protective item that you have in your vehicle to keep you safe."

Information from the Michigan State Police was used in this report.




