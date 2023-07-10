Buddy's Pizza teams up with Slows Bar BQ for new 'Taste of Summer BBQ' menu

article

Buddy's Pizza and Slow's Bar BQ announced a new collaboration menu only available for the summer.

The Yardbird Pizza and the BBQ Brisket Pizza are on the menu through Labor Day, along with Slows Chili Cheese Fries, and two seasonal, Detroit-inspired cocktails, the Vernors Ginger Mule and Vernors Ginger Lemonade.

The Yardbird includes smoked Amish pulled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. It is tossed in Slows whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce and is topped with bacon and a drizzle of Slows apple BBQ sauce.

The BBQ Brisket Pizza is made with Wisconsin brick cheese, Slows smoked beef brisket, and onion, and is topped with Slows tangy Mary Ann BBQ sauce and chopped pickles.

These pizzas will be available for dine-in and takeout at all Buddy's locations. The other menu items are only available at the full-service restaurants that have dine-in. Find a location here.