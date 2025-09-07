Bullet fired into Detroit fire house

article

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, firefighters and paramedics stationed at 10801 Whittier, had to duck and cover after a bullet was fired into the building.

"This evening, a stray bullet struck one of our Detroit Fire Department firehouses. Thankfully, no one inside was injured. While we are grateful our members are safe, this incident is a stark reminder of the dangers that reckless gunfire poses to everyone in our community," Chief David Nelson of the Detroit Fire Department said.

Nelson said that they are working with the police department to ensure the investigation goes smoothly, and encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

"The safety of our first responders and our community is our top priority, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure both," Nelson said.