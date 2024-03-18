Bullet fired on other side of I-94 hits vehicle; police seek info

article

A victim was driving on I-94 on Sunday afternoon when police say a bullet from the other side of the freeway hit their vehicle.

The victim was on eastbound I-94 near Telegraph in Wayne County when their vehicle was struck by gunfire around 4:20 p.m. That bullet came from the westbound lanes.

"A bullet has no idea of its intended target. We are fortunate this round only hit a vehicle," MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said.

The freeway was closed after the shooting to search for evidence. The victim's vehicle was also taken for processing as part of the investigation.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, and they do not have a suspect vehicle description.