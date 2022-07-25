PHOTOS: Summer Beer Fest returns to Ypsilanti with more than 700 Michigan-made brews flowing

article

Beer lovers filled Ypsilanti's Riverside Park this weekend for the first time in two years.

More than 100 breweries poured their brews at the Michigan Brewers Guild's Summer Beer Festival.

Check out photos from the festival below.

Despite the heat, the fest was bustling with people trying beers, playing games, and listening to live music after the pandemic put a damper on the festivities in 2020 and 2021. The fest returned as the Guild celebrates 25 years of Michigan beer.

If you missed the event, the U.P. Fall Beer Festival is Sept. 10 in Marquette, while the Detroit Fall Beer Festival is Oct. 22 at Eastern Market. Tickets for the U.P fest are available here, and Detroit tickets go on sale Aug. 4.

The Guild is also planning public showings of the "Michigan’s Great Beer State" documentary, with more details expected soon.