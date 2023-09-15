Business as usual at Detroit Stellantis plant, but UAW workers 'ready to rumble' if called on

Despite the United Auto Workers strike which started at midnight Friday, many autoworkers still had to report to work today.

They are on the clock with expired contracts, but at any minute, they could get a phone call saying it’s time to leave the assembly line and walk the picket line to dramatically shift the momentum of this historic strike.

Workers at only three plants, including one in Wayne Michigan at the Michigan Assembly plant, walked off the job - despite the striike against all of the Big Three.

At the Stellantis Assembly Plant on Detroit’s east side, there were no chants or demonstrations, just the sound of everyday traffic.

For now, it’s just another day at the office - but so many like Luigi Gjoka the vice president from Local 51, are ready for action.

"We’re still anxious, we’re still ready. the call could come at anytime," said Gjokaj. "We’re mobilized, we’re ready. We’re in full support of our brothers and sisters at the respective Big Three’s that went out."

FOX 2: "When that clock hit midnight, what was the first thing that went through your mind?"

"I said, ‘Man, let’s go,’ but it wasn’t us to be called on yet," he said.

Gjokaj is a second-generation autoworker. He believes this is a fight for all working people because the unions created the middle class.

In an unprecedented move, the UAW is only calling certain workers to walk off the job at certain times — not all at once.

FOX 2: "What is it like waiting on this phone call, knowing it could come at any moment?"

"I used to be a boxer," he said. "It’s like walking right into a boxing ring. You got the call. you’re making that walk, and it seems like that walk is never going to end. But we’re ready to step into the ropes, hit the bell, and ready to rumble."

In a statement, Stellantis said in response to the strike: "We are extremely disappointed by the UAW leadership’s refusal to engage in a responsible manner to reach a fair agreement in the best interest of our employees, their families and our customers."

Earlier this week, CEOs of General Motors and Ford respectively, spoke about the negotiation process.

"Since receiving the UAW demands, we’ve worked days, nights, and weekends and have made numerous proposals. We are, and have been consistently bargaining in good faith, with urgency," said GM's Mary Barra.

"Pay increases, elimination of tiers, inflation protection, five weeks of vacation, 17 paid holidays, bigger contributions for retirement. So it’s a significant enhancement," said Ford's Jim Farley.

"If we gotta go next, we’re ready," said Gjokaj. "I hope the company knows that. We want them to come to the table. We want a contract. We want a bargain. We want what’s right. They’re the ones who are making this happen - not us."

He says the Union Strike Defense Fund and donations from the community will help any members who are struggling financially for as long as the strike continues.