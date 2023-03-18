California man arrested for child porn after wife found hidden camera, turned him in

article

A California man was arrested for allegedly possessing more than 900 child pornography images after his wife found a hidden camera in their home and contacted authorities.

Ryan Rovito, 34, was confronted by his wife on March 8 after she discovered the camera in their home's guest bathroom, according to the Redding Police Department. He admitted to knowing about the camera and said he would throw it away, but his wife had seized it and the hard drive it was connected to.

His wife contacted police over concerns that he had recorded their young children using the bathroom.

Police obtained a search warrant for the devices and detectives performed a preliminary forensic analysis in which more than 900 images of child pornography and multiple videos from the bathroom camera were found.

The videos showed children and adults using the bathroom who appeared to be unaware that they were being recorded, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained on March 9 and police arrested Rovito during a traffic stop.

Ravito was charged in connection with the possession of child pornography and the surreptitious recording of an identifiable person who was undressed. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail.

