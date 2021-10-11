California plane crash: UPS worker among ‘multiple fatalities’ after truck hit

Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze.

Witnesses described an elderly couple being rescued from one of two homes that were destroyed in Santee, a largely residential suburb of 50,000 people. At least three other homes sustained significant damage.

Several vehicles, including a delivery truck, were also torched. UPS confirmed the death of one of its employees.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations Monday. "We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends."

It wasn't immediately known whether the victims were on the ground or onboard the twin-engine Cessna that went down around midday in suburban Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

City of Santee Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita said two other people were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

"Not to be too graphic but it’s a pretty brutal scene," Matsushita said.

According to city officials, the crash happened at the corner of Jeremy Street and Greencastle Street, located near Santana High School.

The school tweeted that students are safe.

"All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a ‘Secure Campus,’" the school tweeted.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It wasn't immediately known where the flight originated or was headed, or how many people were on board. According to FOX 5 San Diego, a San Diego County spokesperson said its flight plan indicated it was traveling from Yuma, Arizona to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa.

Jim Slaff told NBC 7 in San Diego that neighbors pulled his mother out of a window of her burning home and rescued his stepfather from the backyard. It appears their dog died.

Slaff said neighbors told him the couple was "obviously shaken up but doing OK" and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. "It’s a war zone. It’s not even a house," Slaff said after arriving at the scene.

Andrew Pelloth, 30, was working from home when he heard a whirring and then a huge boom.

"My initial thought was that it was a meteorite coming down," he said. "I could hear it falling and then some kind of explosion."

Pelloth saw a delivery truck engulfed in flames and his neighbor’s house directly across the street consumed by fire. His neighbor was standing on the sidewalk pleading for help to get her dog that she said had been inside the home. Mangled ruins of vehicles were in the driveway.

The woman and her husband were burned on their arms but were still able to walk and talk, Pelloth said.

No one was home at the other residence that was destroyed, which sold only a month ago. Pelloth said he met the new owner Monday as he arrived to see the damage.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

"This is a developing situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the sheriff’s office tweeted.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

