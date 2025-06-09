'Called heroes, treated like zeros' Hundreds of Henry Ford Rochester nurses go on strike

The Brief Hundreds of nurses brought out the picket signs to strike after endless negotiations that they say went nowhere. Danielle Jarred, the VP of OPEIU Local 40 Nurses’ Union, says they haven’t had a contract for years. The next negotiating session is June 26.



Hundreds of nurses in Rochester brought out the picket signs on Monday for a strike that they say comes after years of endless negotiations.

The strike took place outside Henry Ford Rochester Hospital where nearly 400 nurses marched, picket signs on hand.

What they're saying:

Danielle Jarred, the vice president of OPEIU Local 40 Nurses’ Union, says nurses haven’t had a contract in about three years, and normally, nursing contracts are only for three years.

"We’ve been negotiating since August of 2022, first with Ascension, now with Henry Ford, same unfair labor practices," she said.

The backstory:

Henry Ford Health took over the old Ascension hospital in 2024 with still no deal.

Then, after multiple complaints were filed with the National Labor Relations Board, a hearing was held in August 2024, but still no decision by the judge, and still no contract and therefore, the strike.

"Our big fight today is for safe staffing. We want a staffing matrix in our contract," said Jarred.

Besides wages, the other major issue they focussed on was safe staffing. This is the safe ratio of nurses to patients, which they say has reached dangerous levels.

"These ratios are not safe and we want guaranteed staffing in our contract," Jarred said.

The other side:

In a statement from Henry Ford Health:

"Henry Ford Rochester Hospital will remain open to the community. We have a plan in place to ensure the highest standard of care and safety for our patients and team members. We believe strongly that the offer we’ve made to our nurses is a fair, competitive, and thoughtful investment in our future together."

"In addition to the strike, the hospital has locked us out until Saturday. We said we will be back to work on Thursday. They said do not come back till Saturday," said Jarred.

The nurses had only authorized a three-day strike.

Although negotiations are happening, striking nurse Josephine Walker says it has been rocky.

"The one time that they did decide to come to the table they only came to the table to say last best and final," she said.

What's next:

The next negotiating session is June 26.