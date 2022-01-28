Camp Dearborn says rustic rental tents are closing permanently this season due to 'infrastructure failure'

article

Camp Dearborn's rustic Army-style tents are closing for good this season.

In an update posted this week, the campground in Milford said there is "critical infrastructure failure" with the tents, and many of the tents pose a safety risk because they are brittle and warped.

"We understand that this will cause major disappointment. But ultimately, we cannot compromise the safety and well-being of our guests," Camp Dearborn manager Jason Spiller said in a letter announcing the tent closure.

Campers who already rented the tents for the 2022 season will receive a full refund and a free Camp Dearborn season pass.

The campground said that while it can't reschedule all of the people who have rented tents, there are cabins, electric, and full hook up sites available.

Campers who had tent rental reservations will have the opportunity to reserve another site during the week of their original reservation beginning Jan. 31 until Feb. 4. They will also have the chance to reserve a cabin between Jan. 31 and March 7.

Advertisement

Camp Dearborn said the tent areas will be redeveloped for new accommodations.