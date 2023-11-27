Campbell: Lions have to cut down turnovers, Anzalone could be out for Saints

While some might have had a pre-dinner stomachache from the Lions' loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving, Coach Dan Campbell said after watching film - he actually felt better about it, notably on what needs to be corrected: Turnovers.

Campbell also gave an injury update - adding that linebacker Alex Anzalone may miss more than just this week's game at the New Orleans Saints.

Anzalone missed a handful of plays last week against the Packers. During the game broadcast, he could be seen with trainers on the sideline tending to his hand and wrist area, which got taped. Campbell did not get into specifics with the injury.

"We'll know more, Alex could be a little bit," he said. "We'll see.

"It doesn't matter who we have out, because we'll probably have a couple out again."

When it comes to watching the film of Thursday's 29-22 loss, Campbell said it all goes back to turnovers. In the loss quarterback Jared Goff lost a career-high three fumbles.

"I went back and after watching it, I'm actually more encouraged because to me, it's not what it appears to be," Campbell said. "You know, we just on a basic level of this, it's managed turnover ratio. It's turnovers. We're turning the ball over too much offensively."

One week earlier in the 31-26 comeback win against the Bears, Goff had three interceptions along with a lost team fumble.

"Giving up four against Chicago, three against Green Bay and only gotten one back, and that's the major issue right now," the coach said. "We can talk about all these other things, but until we clean that up, the other parts of this are a little bit irrelevant. We need to take care of the football."

Campbell elaborated slightly on injuries adding that left guard Jonah Jackson is expected to remain out. Safety Kerby Joseph is expected to play, he added.