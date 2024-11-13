Campbell optimistic on Decker's return for Jaguars, LaPorta still unclear

On Wednesday Lions Coach Dan Campbell spoke about preparations for Week 11's Jacksonville Jaguars game at Ford Field with mixed reports on injuries.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker missed Sunday's game with the Houston Texans but is trending towards playing this week. Decker injured his shoulder in practice last Thursday and was replaced by Dan Skipper in the lineup.

Campbell said he thinks Decker will be available for the Jaguars game, despite being listed as questionable.

"He was out there at walk-through. He's questionable but I'm starting to feel pretty good about him," he said. "I think he's going to be able to make it. Tomorrow will tell a lot, certainly. That will be a full-speed practice for us."

Tight end Sam LaPorta suffered his own shoulder injury in the third quarter and left the game against the Texans. The status of LaPorta and defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu remains murky. Melifonwu has battled an ankle injury all season.

"Laporta is the one guy who is not practicing today," Campbell said. "He didn't go through walk-through or anything like that. And like I say, he's day-to-day. He and Iffy are in the same boat. We just take it as it comes - if they're ready, they're ready, if they're not, they're not."

Campbell hit on a few other players during the press conference, including receiver Jameson Williams and defensive pass rushers Josh Paschal and James Houston who made impacts against the Texans.

On Jameson Williams (three catches, 53 yards): "I felt like he attacked the football, he really made two outstanding catches. Both of them explosive plays. It didn't feel like you were starting all over with him - that's what we anticipated and we hoped for. He's going to be alright and pick up where he left off."

On Josh Paschal (five tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss): "It was noticeable having him back in our rotation on that d-line. Even with being off that week or two, I feel like he improved even from the last time he played. Now that he has had his chance to step up and play a significant amount of reps for us, he is making the most of it."

On James Houston: (one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss): "It's beginning to look like he's getting some of his confidence back. Even in the run game it was a little bit better which is encouraging. He had a couple of really good rushes. He had one where his get-off was, man, that's what we need out of him all the time."



