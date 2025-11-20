Campus Martius Christmas Tree lighting safety is top of mind at Friday's event

The Brief Security is top of mind for the downtown Detroit tree lighting. The Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting event is set for Friday night. Rules will be implemented to enforce safety by DPD.



It is 24 hours from when Detroit will light its Christmas tree to ring in the holiday season while police want everyone to enjoy it.

The backstory:

They're also sharing a message of safety for everyone who visits following a violent summer.

Detroit police said at least the violence is lessening when it comes to incidents involving our children.

But the biggest takeaway from this holiday lighting event is no children or young people under 18 will be allowed in that footprint where the Christmas tree and the ice rink are, without adult supervision.

DPD has said in the past, they've had children go there looking to fight the people that they're beefing with.

Now, in addition to no unaccompanied minors, Detroit police are also implementing some other rules:

No unaccompanied minors

No bringing alcohol.

This is a gun-free zone.

Scooters will be shut down after the event.

The event ends at 9 P.M.

After the tree lighting three years ago, DPD said that two groups of teens argued not far from the area and that led to a shooting at Griswold and Michigan, leaving two 15-year-olds wounded.

That shooting plus the high number of youth related crimes this summer have police on alert.

The curfew (8 p.m. for children 15 an under and 11 p.m. for 16 and 17-year-olds) will be enforced and moms and dads could receive a parental responsibility ticket, which could result in a $250 fine if their child gets into trouble.

Detroit police want to let people know that they want everyone to have a good time, but they also want people to be responsible.

The Source: Information for this story is from Detroit police and event organizers.



