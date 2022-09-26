Canada lifting COVID-19 border restrictions on Oct. 1

The Canadian government says it is lifting all COVID-19-related restrictions at its border crossings, removing requirements like testing, quarantining, and isolation that had previously been in place.

The order will go into effect on Oct. 1.

According to a release from the governing agency that dictates public health policy, it was data that confirmed the peak of waves linked to omicron variants had passed. The vaccination rates, lower hospitalization rates, and availability of treatments were also contributing reasons.

Beginning this Saturday, travelers can cross the border without providing proof of vaccination, undergo testing, or monitor and report their symptoms upon arriving in the country. The country is also lifting rules on wearing masks on planes and trains.

Travelers heading in and out of Canada are still encouraged to take precautions like wearing a mask.

"Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border," said Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.

RELATED: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter, official says

The U.S. dropped many of its COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, despite fears the virus could return this winter in a big way. The U.S. lifted its testing requirements for international travel on June 10 and dropped its quarantine recommendations for those exposed in August.

In Michigan, even as cases climbed earlier this year, vaccinations kept the state from seeing a deadlier summer.