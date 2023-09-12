Childhood cancer survivor gets college scholarship from doctor who helped save her

A young White Lake woman was diagnosed with cancer at an early age - but she's now 18 and a survivor. She wants to give back and help those who need it most.

Cate Evans' cancer journey started at just 3 months old.

"I was born with neuroblastoma, it’s essentially cancer of the nervous system," she said. "I went in for an MRI, and it revealed I had a huge cancerous mass that was actually eroding my ribs."

That tumor also impacted Cate’s spine.

"The tumor caused an incomplete spinal cord injury which means I can still use my legs a little bit, but it’s not like I can just jump up and walk out of the room," she said.

Cate’s parents were determined to find life-saving treatment and that led them to Beaumont Children’s housed inside Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital where they met Dr. Charles Main.



Dr. Main came up with a treatment plan that included chemotherapy. It not only saved Cate’s life, it allowed her to flourish.

"I went through six rounds of chemotherapy from October of 2005 to March of 2006, and thankfully the cancer is gone," Evans said.

"She has really really made the most of what life has given her," said Main. "To be able to play hockey, she plays the clarinet in the marching band, and many, many other things," said Main.

Main officially retired this year. But he still supports his patients like Cate through his Charles A. Main Pediatric Cancer Survivor Scholarship Fund.

"It’s a huge honor for me to get this scholarship and I think that it represents just what an incredible person Dr. Main is, because it's not like he leaves you right after chemo, like 'Bye, see you later, glad it was a success,'" she quipped.

Evans will receive $2,000 every year for the duration of her college education.

"The scholarship is one step that we can do to help give them their dreams and their future back," Main said.

Evans recently started classes at the University of Michigan-Flint and is pursuing a career in healthcare.

"It’s called operations and supply chain management and I’m looking at it with a concentration in healthcare," she said. "I want to make sure that I am doing my part to give back and make sure I can help anyone that I can, through healthcare."

It’s a message of good news former doctor is thrilled to hear.

"I get a shower of goosebumps," Main said.

The doctor believes this scholarship money is just as critical to his patients' future as the life-saving treatment they receive in the hospital.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve gone for me," Evans said.

"Thank you dear," he said.

The pandemic put a pause on fundraising efforts for this vital scholarship so if you would like to donate online, use THIS LINK.

Those interested can donate to the Charles A. Main Pediatric Cancer Survivor Scholarship Fund through the Beaumont Health Foundation.

Please indicate that you wish your donation goes to the scholarship fund on your check.

Beaumont Health Foundation address:

Beaumont Health Foundation

Site 433 5D

26901 Beaumont Blvd.

Southfield, MI 48033



