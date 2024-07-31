Cannabis consumption area returning to this year's Arts, Beats & Eats

Guests can again use cannabis at this year's Arts, Beats & Eats festival in a designated area hosted by House of Dank (HOD).

Last year, the dispensary had a cannabis area for the first time. It featured a dab bar, a rolling station, and lounge seating in a space for people 21 and up away from the main festival activities, such as food and vendors. DankWay will again include products for purchase and an area to use them after a successful first year.

Related article

DankWay will be at 7th Street between Washington and Center.

Additionally, HOD will again have Dankland, an area at 6th Street and Center with live entertainment but no marijuana sales or consumption. That spot will include live music, DJs, and street performers.

The HOD stage is just one of several that will feature hundreds of acts during the four-day Labor Day weekend festival. See the full Arts, Beats & Eats lineup here.

House of Dank Stage lineup

Aug. 30

11:00AM - 4:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

4:30PM | BUSKERS

5:00PM | Julian LaHood

5:30PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Sarah Markus

8:00PM | BUSKERS

9:30PM | Nick Ryan

10:00PM | BUSKERS

Aug. 31

11:00AM - 4:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

4:30PM | BUSKERS

5:45PM | Sarah Markus

6:15PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Dilano Dalion

8:00PM | BUSKERS

9:30PM | Julian LaHood

10:00PM | BUSKERS

Sept. 1

11:00AM - 4:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

4:15PM | BUSKERS

5:00PM | TWIZT

5:30PM | BUSKERS

6:15PM | TWIZT

6:45PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Nick Ryan

8:00PM | BUSKERS

9:30PM | Dilano Dalion

10:00PM | BUSKERS

Sept. 2

11:00AM - 3:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

3:00PM | BUSKERS

3:30PM | Nick Ryan

4:00PM | BUSKERS

5:30PM | Sarah Markus

6:00PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Julian LaHood

8:00PM | BUSKERS