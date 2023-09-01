Cannabis sales and consumption allowed for 1st time at Arts, Beats and Eats

It’s Arts, Beats, and Eats - and marijuana.

For the first time, there is an area for marijuana smokers to buy some cannabis to go along with the food, visuals, and tunes.

"It’s like sitting at a bar, only it’s a weed bar," said Mike Dilaura.

It is called Dank Way, and it’s history in the making, brought to you by House of Dank.

"The first time ever Arts, Beats and Eats of any musical festival, this size, anywhere in the world with cannabis sales and consumption on site," said Dilaura, House of Dank.

FOX 2: "How are you feeling?"

"I'm feeling good, I've got the munchies, I'm ready to eat now."

And it’s a safe bet — he won’t have any problems finding something good to eat here

House of Barbecue has plenty of options.

"Ribs, brisket, pulled pork, loaded brisket street corn, the most famous street corn of all," said Chef Collier.

And when you’re ready for some dessert - lush yummy pies company will delight your taste buds.

I wanted to embody my grandfather’s recipes," said Jennifer Lyle. "His famous one was lemon butter pie."

And there is plenty of art to look at and perhaps buy - get some henna if you want some art you can wear — but don’t want something permanent.



