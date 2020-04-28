Canterbury Village offers drive-in movies during pandemic shut down

The Canterbury Village in Orion Township has been on ice for a couple months.

"We've shut down completely - our restaurant, shopping, and banquet so very quiet," said Keith Aldridge, Canterbury Village owner.

But just this weekend Aldridge was talking with his friend who runs concerts and has access to a giant LED screen - when an idea hit like a low wattage bulb.

"We said 'Wow maybe that will work.' We set it up yesterday and people were stopping by asking what it was," Aldridge said.

It was the makings of drive in movie theatre.

"We have a five-acre field. We are only going to limit it to 165 cars to make sure people are spread out and social distancing," he said.

Right now people can find Canterbury Village on social media and buy tickets to movies for $20 a car. Go to their Facebook page HERE. You can also call 248-391-5700.



That buys you a 20 square foot parking spot. The restaurant on-site will deliver food and you supply the soundtrack.

Advertisement

"Just an FM channel that we picked out," he said. "You tune in and you don't have to roll down your window to listen or anything."

The movie schedules are set for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But if it is a hit, it could continue.

The idea is old school in its premise, but modern enough to get the blessings of the township supervisor and sheriff's office as long as they are not violating the governor's executive orders.

"As long as we keep with the social distancing. they have no problem," Aldridge said.

Tickets are first come, first serve. CLICK HERE to buy them.