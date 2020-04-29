Canterbury Village postpones drive-in movies due to Whitmer order
FOX 2 - Canterbury Village won't be able to raise the curtain on plans for drive-in movies just yet.
In a Facebook post, officials say that "Governor Whitmer has just shut down our safe and family friendly movie nights."
The plans were scuttled due to the drive-in exceeding the proper social distancing guidelines as set by Whitmer. The plans was to allow 165 cars for the five-acre field with social distancing enforced.
"This was going to be a great event to make families feel normal again, even for just a few hours," the release said.
However, Canterbury Village says the move is only temporary - saying the drive-in will be postponed but not canceled.
"All tickets will be valid for the new dates listed below. If you can’t make the new date, we will issue you a refund," the release said. "You will be receiving an email from Big Tickets. FYI - If you request a refund, someone else will purchase your ticket and you won’t be able to get in that show and have to buy for another date."
Canterbury Village says refund requests should be sent to support@BigTickets.com Refunds will take 2-3 days to hit your account.
Here is the full message:
"GOVERNOR JUST SHUT US DOWN!!!!!
Thursday April 30th moved to Thursday May 21st
Friday May 1st moved to Friday May 15th
Saturday May 2nd moved to Saturday May 16th
Sunday May 3rd moved to Sunday May 17th
Monday May 4th moved Monday May 18th
Tuesday May 5th moved to May 19th
We will also be adding additional shows
May 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 & possibly into June
Please contact Governor Whitmer’s Office at 517-335-7858 as well as email her your comments: governorsoffice@michigan.gov
Again, we are sorry that the Governor won’t allow us to operate this weekend. We look forward to seeing you in two weeks."