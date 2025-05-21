Canton man accused of pulling gun on driver during road rage

article

The Brief A man allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident near Warren and Morton Taylor roads in Canton. Liam Rentz is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm in public.



A road rage incident in Canton escalated to a man allegedly pulling a gun on another driver on Monday, police said.

Liam Rentz, 52, is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm in public.

The backstory:

According to police, a driver called 911 and said another driver reported a road rage incident in the area of Warren and Morton Taylor roads involving a gun. The caller told police that words were exchanged and threats were made before another driver, identified as Rentz, brandished a firearm. Rentz does not have a concealed pistol license that would allow him to carry a gun within reach in his vehicle.

During a search of his Canton home, police said they found the gun believed to have been used.

Rentz was arraigned Wednesday and given a $5,000 - 10% cash bond.

What's next:

Rentz is due back in court May 30.

What you can do:

Canton police provided tips if you encounter an aggressive driver:

Avoid engaging or retaliating.

Do not make eye contact or respond to insults or gestures.

Drive to a public area or police station if you believe you’re being followed.