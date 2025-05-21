Canton man accused of pulling gun on driver during road rage
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A road rage incident in Canton escalated to a man allegedly pulling a gun on another driver on Monday, police said.
Liam Rentz, 52, is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm in public.
The backstory:
According to police, a driver called 911 and said another driver reported a road rage incident in the area of Warren and Morton Taylor roads involving a gun. The caller told police that words were exchanged and threats were made before another driver, identified as Rentz, brandished a firearm. Rentz does not have a concealed pistol license that would allow him to carry a gun within reach in his vehicle.
During a search of his Canton home, police said they found the gun believed to have been used.
Rentz was arraigned Wednesday and given a $5,000 - 10% cash bond.
What's next:
Rentz is due back in court May 30.
What you can do:
Canton police provided tips if you encounter an aggressive driver:
- Avoid engaging or retaliating.
- Do not make eye contact or respond to insults or gestures.
- Drive to a public area or police station if you believe you’re being followed.
The Source: This information is from Canton police.