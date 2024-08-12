Canton man allegedly shot and killed by neighbor was a dad with 'amazing and gentle soul'

Charges are expected in the fatal shooting of a Canton man later Monday after an altercation with a neighbor turned deadly.

The 35-year-old victim was identified as Nathan Morris and a member of the Michigan Republican Party, the group posted on X over the weekend.

Morris was walking in his neighborhood with his family when his daughter touched the mulch of one of his neighbors, the Michigan GOP wrote. "The neighbor took a gun out and started threatening the family. Nathan sent his family home and said that he would try and diffuse the situation, but instead was shot and killed."

Police found Morris with a gunshot wound in the street and took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

"Nathan is one of those few guys who are near perfect. He would do no harm and think no harm. He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly," the Michigan GOP wrote Sunday. It was signed off Hima Kolanagireddy, who does with national party.

Canton Township police first responded to the 200 block of Cornell Street on Saturday after reports of shots being fired. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

When police arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.

After several orders to surrender, the suspect shooter was taken into police custody.

The police chief called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

"The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event," said Chad Baugh.

A fundraiser has also been set up for Morris's family. You can find it here.