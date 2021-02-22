Canton Police investigate 'suspicious' death of woman found in her home

Police in Canton said they're investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in her home Monday morning.

In a statement from Canton Police, they said they were called to a home on Kimberly Drive, just south of Geddes Road around 7:45 Monday Morning to a woman who was not responsive.

When police and medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

In a brief statement from the Canton Police Department, they called the death suspicious but offered no further details.

Canton Police did not release any additional information regarding the woman's age, name, or anything related to why the death is deemed suspicous.