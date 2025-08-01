Canton suspect in shooting that killed 13-year-old sister to face judge
FOX 2 - The brother of the 13-year-old girl that police say he shot and killed Tuesday , is expected in court Friday morning.
The backstory:
Canton police have not said what led to the shooting of Aymira Thomas, but more details are expected at the arraignment, scheduled to happen at around 10 a.m.
The suspect in custody is the victim's 21-year-old older brother, according to sources.
The shooting took place at Ridgeline Apartments near Joy Road and I-275 in Canton on Tuesday afternoon.
Aymira's sister spoke to FOX 2 about what she was like.
"She was amazing," said Christiana D. "She had like, great confidence. Aymira was just like a goofball.
"This all was unexpected. She was just at my house last night, We literally was watching movies."
Stay with FOX 2 for the arraignment and details of charges.
The Source: Information for this story came from Canton police, the family of Aymira Thomas and a police source.
Canton Ridgeline Apartments police scene Tuesday. Inset: Teen victim Aymira Thomas.