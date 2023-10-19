Canton teen shoots self with unsecured gun at apartment

A Canton teen has been shot in an apparent accident after handling an unsecured gun at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrived to find the 14-year-old victim with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face. The teen was at his relative’s residence at the Pilgrim Village apartments and townhomes on North Lilley.

The child is in the hospital, but we’re working to find out how the teen boy is doing It is unclear at this hour who the gun belongs to, and if the family member who lives with the teen will face charges.

"Firefighter/Paramedics treated and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is currently being evaluated and treated for his injuries. It is believed the young man was home alone at the time of the shooting, but was able to make contact with a neighbor who assisted with calling 911," said police in a statement.

Earlier FOX 2 spoke to a witness over the phone, who asked to remain anonymous.

"I was on the property, and seen a kid running through the leasing office there holding his face," he said. "About three minutes later, a guy ran outside to me and said 'The kid has been shot and said he shot himself accidentally in his face.'"

FOX 2: "What was going through your mind and what did you do?"

"First of all, I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ the kid is full of blood.' I didn’t think he was going to make it and just mentally, I’m still kind of messed up by it."

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances including how the firearm was accessed, and the events leading up to the shooting. The findings will then be given to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

"I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of responsible firearms ownership and storage," said Police Chief Chad Baugh. "Ensuring that firearms are securely stored in homes away from children or unauthorized users is essential in preventing tragedies such as this. The Canton Police Department has free gun locks available to the public, available at either the front desk or Records Bureau."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



