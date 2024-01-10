Canton woman wins $3 million Michigan Lottery prize after seeing jackpot amount while vacationing

A Canton woman made a mental note to get a Michigan Lottery Mega Millions ticket while on vacation because she saw that the "jackpot was getting up there." That decision was the right one because she won $3 million.

Reagan Blanton, 52, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 6 drawing to win $1 million. With the Megaplier, the prize increased to $3 million.

"I was on vacation and saw the Mega Millions jackpot was getting up there, so I made a mental note to purchase a ticket online when I got home," she said. "A few days after the drawing, I remembered I hadn’t checked my ticket, so I logged in to my Lottery account to see if I won anything."

Her account showed a big prize.

"When I saw a $3 million prize pending, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! I showed my husband, and he didn’t believe it was real either, so I called the Lottery to double check," Blanton said. "When the Lottery employee confirmed I really did win, I was in shock!"

She plans to invest the money.



