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Anti-Semitic flyers found in Oakland County cities in latest case of vulgar literature being distributed

FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 31, 2026 2:05 PM EDT
Published July 31, 2026 2:05 PM EDT
More anti-Semitic vandalism strikes Metro Detroit
More anti-Semitic vandalism strikes Metro Detroit

More anti-Semitic vandalism strikes Metro Detroit

Sterling Heights was the latest community in Southeast Michigan to get hit with anti-Semitic vandalism after graffiti was found sprayed at a mobile home park and a playground.

The Brief

    • More instances of anti-Semitic literature being distributed around Metro Detroit have multiple police departments investigating.
    • Oak Park and Huntington Woods police learned of the vulgar pamphlets on July 29, days after Berkley and Southfield were also targeted.
    • Anyone with surveillance video or doorbell camera footage showing suspicious activity are asked to contact authorities.

(FOX 2) - Several Metro Detroit police departments are investigating the distribution of anti-Semitic pamphlets around communities in Oakland County.

Huntington Woods, Oak Park, Berkley, and Southfield were among the cities that reported finding flyers that included Nazi swastikas over the past week.

It's not the first time that anti-Jewish literature and symbolism has been discovered in the area. 

Anti-Semitic Flyers in Oakland County

Big picture view:

On July 29, police departments in Huntington Woods and Oak Park were made aware of anti-Semitic pamphlets being distributed in several neighborhoods.

Both cities issued news releases that they were investigating the incident. 

Residents in both communities asked that residents remain vigilant and encouraged them to report any suspicious activity they see. They're also asked to look through any surveillance or doorbell camera footage for people who may be responsible.

What they're saying:

On Friday, the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned similar instances of flyers being sent to homes in Berkley and Southfield.

Police confirmed receiving reports over the weekend of anti-Semitic flyers being sent to neighborhoods in those cities.

"We condemn the distribution of this hateful propaganda and thank law enforcement authorities for investigating," said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid. "We stand in solidarity with the residents of Southfield and Berkley, as well as the Jewish community and all others targeted with bigoted intimidation."

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Anti-Semitism increasingly targeting Southeast Michigan communities
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Anti-Semitism increasingly targeting Southeast Michigan communities

Another series of anti-Semitic acts in Metro Detroit is raising alarm after Sterling Heights became the latest victim of hateful language being scrawled in the community.

Anti-Semitic vandalism

The backstory:

This week's cases are the latest in a string of hateful language and vulgar graffiti being seen around Metro Detroit.

In May, Sterling Heights reported vandalism on a mobile home and a playground. Days before that, Berkley, Huntington Woods, Oak Park, and Berkley homes were targeted with anti-Jewish flyers that were weighed down by corn.

Temple Israel Attack

Preceding all those cases was a domestic terrorism attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. 

Federal officials later determined the attacker was inspired by Hezbollah, a terrorist group in Lebanon.

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Temple Israel attack: FBI calls synagogue assault 'Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism'
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Temple Israel attack: FBI calls synagogue assault 'Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism'

The FBI is expected to provide more details about the Temple Israel synagogue attack on Monday afternoon.

The Source: News releases from Huntington Woods, Oak Park, CAIR, and previous reporting was cited for this story. 

Crime and Public SafetyOak ParkSouthfieldBerkley