Car crashes into home overnight in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Ann Arbor are investigating after a car crashed into the front of a home in Ann Arbor.
The crash happened overnight in the area of Carhart and Anderson.
Police say no one inside the home was injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Photos show the car went all the way into the living room.
Police haven't given details yet about why the driver may have crashed.
An investigation is ongoing.