Car crashes into Macomb's administration building and the sheriff's office generator; driver turns self in

A car crashed into a government building in Mt. Clemens as well as a generator at the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Saturday evening.

MCSO said the 28-year-old driver crashed into the front doors of the administration building in Mt. Clemens. The driver backs up and hits the building again.

From there, troopers said he left the scene, drove to the sheriff's office, and crashed into the generator.

Troopers said he turned himself in afterward and admitted what he'd done.

Attorney James Galen told FOX 2 that he witnessed the driver walk inside.

"Apparently he was really out of it. Something was seriously wrong with him. I don't know if it was narcotics, drugs, or if he had a mental breakdown, but it was pretty severe," Galen said. "The part that really got me was that he said the CIA was putting 5G microchips into the COVID-19 vaccine and that's how they were tracking him."

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.