Car drives off I-96 service drive, crashing upside down, killing driver on freeway

A fatal car crash on eastbound I-96 at Davidson closed part of the freeway Wednesday night.

It appears the car came from the service drive and drove through the fence down the embankment and onto the freeway. A source at the scene has confirmed the driver died from their injuries.

Photo by Abe Dabaja/FOX 2

The vehicle is currently upside down on the freeway. A tarp has been laid out on the driver side door as police investigators survey the scene.

Lauren Kline/FOX 2 Photog

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



