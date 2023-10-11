Car drives off I-96 service drive, crashing upside down, killing driver on freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fatal car crash on eastbound I-96 at Davidson closed part of the freeway Wednesday night.
It appears the car came from the service drive and drove through the fence down the embankment and onto the freeway. A source at the scene has confirmed the driver died from their injuries.
Photo by Abe Dabaja/FOX 2
The vehicle is currently upside down on the freeway. A tarp has been laid out on the driver side door as police investigators survey the scene.
Lauren Kline/FOX 2 Photog
